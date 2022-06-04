Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $59.19 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $59,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 231.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 38,029.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 233,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

