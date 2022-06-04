Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $68.34 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $68,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

