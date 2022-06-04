Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 39,401 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.