Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of AON worth $60,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.06.

AON opened at $268.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.74.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

