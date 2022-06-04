Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 383,000 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $51,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 91,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 916,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 915,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 165,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Welbilt by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 905,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.64 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

