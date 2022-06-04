Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 45,234 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,234 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Hershey worth $53,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hershey by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $209.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $204.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

