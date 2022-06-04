Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 50,911 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,911 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $48,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

