Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 66,270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,270 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $61,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

