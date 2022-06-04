Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

CNI opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.