Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.11. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 75,089 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

