Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 330,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,613.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 257,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $32,552,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

