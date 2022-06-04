Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $10.68 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.97.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.