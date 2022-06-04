Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $27.16 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $218,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

