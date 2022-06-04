Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.