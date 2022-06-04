Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

