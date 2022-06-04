Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 3,661 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $112.41 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

