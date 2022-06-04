Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 59,726 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,726 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

