Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

