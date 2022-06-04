Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 899 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $492.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.41. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

