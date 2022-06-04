Capital International Investors Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 5.98% of Entergy worth $1,354,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,475 shares of company stock worth $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

