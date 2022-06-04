Capital International Investors Buys 380,242 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.74% of MercadoLibre worth $1,158,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $788.90 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $965.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,077.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

