Capital International Investors Buys 719 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $894,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,298.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,301.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

