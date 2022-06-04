Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,487 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.99% of NVR worth $821,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,428.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,998.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,381.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,980.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

