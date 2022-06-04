Capital International Investors Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,572,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

