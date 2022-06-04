Capital International Investors Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 804,271 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.50% of VeriSign worth $1,267,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.74.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,098. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

