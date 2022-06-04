Capital International Investors Has $985.10 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,707,855 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in American International Group were worth $985,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

AIG stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.