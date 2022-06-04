Capital International Investors Sells 487,872 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.50% of Yandex worth $750,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Yandex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

