Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,838,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,557,253 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $696,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 80.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Enbridge by 548.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 547,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 463,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 823,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

