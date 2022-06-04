Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

