Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

