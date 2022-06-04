Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

