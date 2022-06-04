Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.73 and its 200 day moving average is $406.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

