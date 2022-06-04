Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 618 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $937,850,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

