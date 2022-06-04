Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,019 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.96% of NXP Semiconductors worth $581,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

