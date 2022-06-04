Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.13% of Southern worth $818,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

