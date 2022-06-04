Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.60% of Caterpillar worth $667,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

CAT stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.