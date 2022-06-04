Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.12 Billion Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,973,431 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,119,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

