Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.75% of Ryanair worth $1,332,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

