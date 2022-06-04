Capital Research Global Investors Has $574.71 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713,197 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.39% of United Rentals worth $574,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $301.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $262.76 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.13.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

