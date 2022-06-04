Capital Research Global Investors Has $770.47 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $770,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.