Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.98% of Exelon worth $551,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

EXC opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

