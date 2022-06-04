Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $863,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

