Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Okta were worth $632,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,782,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

OKTA stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.