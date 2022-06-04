Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,850,384 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,850,384 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.90% of Duke Energy worth $728,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,198,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

