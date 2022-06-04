Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,768 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.72% of American Tower worth $958,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,558,000 after buying an additional 288,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.