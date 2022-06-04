Capital World Investors Acquires 9,684 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 11.46% of Bunge worth $1,503,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $23,687,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,666 shares of company stock worth $16,727,937 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

BG stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

