Capital World Investors Buys 17,308 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,031,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.44% of Delta Air Lines worth $860,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.