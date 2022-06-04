Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866,591 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,090,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock opened at $266.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.