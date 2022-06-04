Capital World Investors Has $972.61 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital World Investors cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,444,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $972,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

