Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.66% of AT&T worth $1,162,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

NYSE T opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

